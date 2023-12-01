It could be a great business opportunity for any entrepreneurs out there

Ooooh… this looks like a gorgeous business if you’ve got a bit of flair and enjoy stylish vintage fashion.

The Vintage Suit Hire Co is on the market and it could be yours.

The company – based in Stagsden – hires out and sells a range of vintage-style tweed and linen suits, as well as complementary accessories and footwear.

It operates an e-commerce website and is being offered for sale as the current owners pursue other, unrelated commitments.

On the market through Knightsbridge Commercial, the asking price is £99,999 with a turnover of £202,000 – visit here for more details

It could be an ideal bolt-on acquisition for a similar company and the shareholders have offered a negotiable handover period.

