Bedford vintage suit hire business up for sale
Ooooh… this looks like a gorgeous business if you’ve got a bit of flair and enjoy stylish vintage fashion.
The Vintage Suit Hire Co is on the market and it could be yours.
The company – based in Stagsden – hires out and sells a range of vintage-style tweed and linen suits, as well as complementary accessories and footwear.
It operates an e-commerce website and is being offered for sale as the current owners pursue other, unrelated commitments.
On the market through Knightsbridge Commercial, the asking price is £99,999 with a turnover of £202,000 – visit here for more details
It could be an ideal bolt-on acquisition for a similar company and the shareholders have offered a negotiable handover period.