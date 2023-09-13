Bedford Vegan Streetfest returns to town centre this weekend

A vegan cake in a jar, courtesy of Vegan Sweet Tooth of London

The Bedford Vegan Streetfest comes to Harpur Square this Saturday (September 16) from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event – run by the Vegan Market Co (VMCO) – will feature live music, a vegan bar and a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.