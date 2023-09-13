Bedford Vegan Streetfest returns to town centre this weekend
Expect vegan street food and handmade cosmetics
The Bedford Vegan Streetfest comes to Harpur Square this Saturday (September 16) from 10.30am to 4pm.
The event – run by the Vegan Market Co (VMCO) – will feature live music, a vegan bar and a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Bedford. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers.”