Bedford takeaway Royal Peri Peri turns things around after previous poor rating

It’s that time of the month when we give you the latest food hygiene ratings – and it’s encouraging news for one takeaway.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the Royal Peri Peri in Midland Road has now been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after its previous zero in August.

Here we feature all the other restaurants, cafes and takeaways for the month – all businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

El Picante Mexican Grill Ltd, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on October 19

Mitchell's Table at Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – rated on October 12

Milton Ernest Garden Centre Café at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on October 4

Fox & Hounds at The Fox And Hounds, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on October 25

The Red Lion, Park Road, Stevington – rated on October 21

The Five Bells, Northill Road, Cople – rated on October 12

Fatso's, Cleveland Street, Kempston – rated on October 20

RATED 4

Chicken Shed Bedford at Mist, High Street, Bedford – rated on September 8

Caffe Piccolo High Street, Clapham – rated on September 23

Joyes Chicken, Elstow Road, Bedford – rated on October 7

RATED 3

Chai Nashta, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on September 24

Royal Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on October 10

SK Catering, Murdock Road, Bedford – rated on October 12

RATED 2

Dynamite, Iddesleigh Road, Bedford – rated on September 7

RATED 1