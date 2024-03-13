Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fancy owning and running a takeaway? Well, you’re in luck as Miyah’s Kitchen is up for sale.

Although it only opened its doors six months ago – back in September – the owner has now decided she wants to spend more time with her family.

According to business brokers CoGoGo, the Broadway takeaway – which sells a wide range of meals such as Trinidad roti and seafood boils – has built up a “great reputation and fantastic, loyal customer base”.

"Miyah’s Kitchen has grown to be very well known within the area and had encountered many sell out days and also catered for the likes of Mercedes Bedford.

“They have additionally received high quality acknowledgement and appreciation from TikTok superstars, a finalist from The Apprentice 2022, music artists and a two-times world champion boxer,” it said.

The asking price is £49,995 and the forecasted turnover for 2024 is £66,000.