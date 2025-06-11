Bedford students on the move as local company reports summer storage surge

With university terms wrapping up and summer plans underway, Bedford students are looking for stress-free ways to store their stuff.

As students across Bedford prepare to head home for the summer or move into new accommodation, a growing number are turning to flexible storage solutions to manage the transition, and one operator says demand is booming.

The Box Co., a nationwide storage service that operates across Bedford and surrounding areas, reports a sharp uptick in bookings from local students as the academic year winds down

Student Moves on the Rise Nationwide

Figures suggest that student mobility is at an all-time high, with hundreds of thousands of students in the UK moving accommodation each summer.

This figure is made even higher by the increase in international students. According to the latest data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), there were 758,855 international students in UK higher education in 2022/23, a 12% rise on the previous year.

Many of these students relocate more than once during their studies, with some estimates suggesting an average of 2–3 major moves per student throughout university life.

As rental contracts end and summer plans take shape, a significant number are looking for storage solutions to bridge the gap, particularly in commuter towns like Bedford, where students are frequently caught between term-time lets and trips back home.

A Logistical Headache

With over 2.9 million students studying in the UK - many of them living away from home - the summer break has become a logistical headache for those needing to leave halls or rented houses before the autumn term begins.

And in towns like Bedford, where the University of Bedfordshire's Bedford campus attracts a mix of domestic and international students, the seasonal shuffle is especially noticeable.

“Each summer we see demand for student storage spike in Bedford,” a spokesperson for The Box Co. said. “Students are looking for simple, affordable options - especially those heading home, abroad, or between tenancies.”

Why Storage is Booming in Bedford

The trend is partly driven by rising rents and fixed-term tenancy agreements that don’t align with university schedules.

Many students are expected to move out of their accommodation in June or July, well before new leases start in September.

Rather than lug belongings home on public transport or pay for oversized storage units, students are opting for affordable storage services like The Box Co.

The company collects items directly from students’ doors, stores them securely for the summer, and delivers everything back when needed.

“Bedford students don’t want to deal with hiring vans or moving heavy furniture,” the company said. “They just want it sorted - and we do that.”

A Shift in Student Life

According to UCAS, over 60% of UK students move accommodation at least once during their degree, with many moving multiple times per year.

With the rise of remote internships, global travel, and flexible living arrangements, short-term storage has become a practical solution.

The Box Co., which offers storage from just £3.56 per box per month, says bookings from Bedford students have already surpassed last summer’s figures, with a peak expected in late June.

“Even though we’re not headquartered in Bedford, we’ve built up a strong base here over the years,” the spokesperson added.

“We’re proud to support students in the area - and make moving a little less stressful.”