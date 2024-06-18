Bedford shoppers: TK Maxx and Homesense make urgent food recall after insects found in tea

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jun 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 17:16 BST
*The recall affects Calm & Relax 60g, batch code 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207 *Chamomile 40g, batch code 5887 and 6111 *Sleepy 40g, batch code 6058, 6102 and 6125

TK Maxx and Homesense have withdrawn three Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found in the products.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund. For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”

The products were on sale between April and this month.

We’ve got two TK Maxx stores in Bedford – one in the Howard Centre and another at the Interchange Retail Park. There’s also a Homesense in St John’s Retail Park.

