Bedford shoppers: TK Maxx and Homesense make urgent food recall after insects found in tea
TK Maxx and Homesense have withdrawn three Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found in the products.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund. For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”
The products were on sale between April and this month.
We’ve got two TK Maxx stores in Bedford – one in the Howard Centre and another at the Interchange Retail Park. There’s also a Homesense in St John’s Retail Park.
