Bedford shoppers: TK Maxx and Homesense make urgent food recall after insects found in tea

*The recall affects Calm & Relax 60g, batch code 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207 *Chamomile 40g, batch code 5887 and 6111 *Sleepy 40g, batch code 6058, 6102 and 6125

TK Maxx and Homesense have withdrawn three Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found in the products.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund. For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”

The products were on sale between April and this month.

