Bedford’s jobs hub given funding for another four years

A service which helps people to find new jobs or get on the career ladder has been given funding for another four years by Bedford Borough Council.

The Jobs Hub, in Greyfriars, provides career advice and guidance to people of all ages who live in the borough to find work, training and apprenticeships. This can include helping job seekers find a job, gain new skills, or change careers.

In 2018/19 alone, they have supported over 600 people get a new job, and since 2012 over 2,200 people have been helped to move into employment.

Services range from interview advice, which helped one woman change her career from waitressing and join the Civil Service, to helping a former member of the Armed Forces transition to civilian life and secure an engineering apprenticeship.

The Jobs Hub also benefits businesses, supporting over 90 businesses with recruitment last year; the Jobs Hub saw over 500 local residents secure jobs at Whistl Pro, and at the new Peacocks store in the town centre.

Funding has come from the creation of a new £2.3million Reserve for ‘Community Programme Priorities’.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The Jobs Hub was a pioneering new service which we introduced with partners to make a real difference for local people and businesses.

“It’s proven to be a fantastic resource for local residents looking for a new job or to develop new skills, and businesses looking for new employees.”