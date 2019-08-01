Bedford River Festival 2020: Date and headline sponsor confirmed

Next year’s Bedford River Festival has had its dates and main sponsor confirmed.

The 2020 event will take place on the weekend of July 18-19, with Wainwright, by Marston’s Beer Company, as the headline sponsor.

The festival, which is run every other year by Bedford Borough Council, is one of the largest outdoor events of its kind in the UK, with thousands of visitors flocking to town.

Last year’s River Festival marked the 40th anniversary, with entertainment including over 100 performances across six live music stages, funfair rides, activities on the river, and lots more happening on our beautiful riverside with St Mary’s Gardens and the new Riverside Bedford development joining the fun.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The Bedford River Festival is always a fantastic event, and the planning is going full-steam ahead with just under a year to go until next year’s big weekend.

“It was great to see the thousands of visitors coming to our riverside last year to enjoy this superb free Festival, and I know many people are already looking forward to next year.”

Paul Freeman from Marston’s, said: “We are delighted Wainwright Golden Beer is going to be a major part of the River Festival over the next few years. Our relationship with the town runs deep with our partner brands brewed at the town’s famous Eagle Brewery.

“Wainwright is also the proud sponsor of the Oxford Cambridge Boat Race on the Thames and has supported a team rowing across the Atlantic earlier this year, so the River Festival feels like a great fit to bring that right back to enjoying a rewarding beer on the riverside!

“We look forward to bringing Wainwright to Bedford River Festival for the visitors to experience its taste and enjoy whilst having a great weekend in the town. This is a great opportunity for the brand to add its personality to one of the country’s biggest waterside events.”

The council has also marked the occasion with the launch of the new River Festival website at https://riverfestival.bedford.gov.uk/

To keep up to date with Bedford River Festival stay tuned to www.facebook.com/BedfordEvents/