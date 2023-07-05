Bedford Radio wins silver at the SME Bedfordshire Awards for its Business Expo

Bedford Radio is celebrating following their Silver Award win for Business Innovation at the SME Bedfordshire awards for their Bedford Business Expo.

The Expo, held at King’s House, was the first one in Bedford in many years and, being organised by the local radio station, was aimed to showcase businesses who want to do business locally. Around 50 businesses, organisations, and local charities exhibited to more than 250 attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford Radio’s Station Manager Martin Steers said: ‘The Expo was an outstanding success and we are still receiving positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors. For us to receive this award is a great achievement for our team of volunteers who put this together, and shows that Bedford Radio adds value to the business community in Bedford.’

Station Manager Martin Steers receiving award

Planning has already started for Bedford Business Expo 2024, which will again be held at King’s House on Tuesday 12th March 2023. Next year’s event will be bigger, better and bolder, and expressions of interest are now open for any business or organisation who might want to secure a stall when bookings open. The form is available at: https://bedford.radio/businessexpo.

Martin Steers added: ‘We can not wait for the Bedford Business Expo 2024. Supporting local businesses is a core part of what we want to do with Bedford Radio as the local radio station for Bedford, and we hope businesses will be keen to return that support, by promoting the station and advertising with us to reach local audiences when we launch on DAB.’