Bedford Radio has announced a new Business Expo for Bedford in 2023, to provide an opportunity for businesses and organisations to showcase who they are and what they do.

This free-to-attend event will take place at King’s House on Tuesday, February 28. Stands for local businesses and organisations are available at affordable prices.

Bedford Radio’s Station Manager, Martin Steers, says: “We’re keen to build relationships with local businesses, and that’s what a business expo is all about. Bedford hasn’t had one for a long time, so we hope this will be a chance for local people to come and meet local businesses, create new relationships and strengthen existing ones.”

In addition to the expo there will be other activities including a speed networking session in the afternoon delivered by Business Buzz, and Bedford Radio broadcasting live from the event to provide interviews and coverage.

As this is the expo’s first year, a half price discount is available for the first 10 stalls that are booked. A discounted rate for charities is also available. All exhibitors and attendees will be entered into a draw to win a free tmonth advertising campaign on Bedford Radio when it launches on DAB this year.

