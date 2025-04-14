Bedford Radio finalist for three awards at local SME Business Awards

Station Manager Martin Steers in the Bedford Radio studio

Bedford Radio is proud to announce that it has received three prestigious nominations in the upcoming Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community-driven station has been shortlisted for:

Business Innovation

Bedford Business of the Year

Business Person of the Year, recognising Station Manager Martin Steers

These nominations highlight the growth of the station, and its impact as the local radio station for the borough, as well as the leadership and vision of Martin Steers, who has played a pivotal role in the station’s development and engagement in the community and with local businesses.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive not one but two nominations for the station, and it’s an honour to be recognised myself with a nomination” said Martin Steers, Station Manager of Bedford Radio. “It’s a testament to the incredible team behind the scenes, our dedicated volunteers, and the loyal support of our listeners across Bedford. We’re passionate about being a voice for the community and bringing local stories, talent, and ideas to our local Bedford audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, Bedford Radio has launched DAB across the Bedford Borough area, continued to host its successful Bedford Business Expo, and trained more volunteer presenters which has led to new shows launching over the past 12 months.

The station continues to grow and is always keen to hear from anyone who wants to volunteer to get involved behind the microphone as a presenter or producer, or even behind the scenes helping grow the station and its day-to-day operations.

The winners of the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards will be announced at the official awards ceremony in Luton on the 19th of June.