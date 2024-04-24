Bedford man takes the helm at The Wheelchair Alliance
The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which champions the needs of wheelchair users across England, has appointed a new chief operating officer.
Nick Goldup, from Bedford, has taken the helm at the Alliance following many years as a director within the charity sector, including six years as director of care improvement at the MND Association and five years at Whizz-Kidz, a charity which provides wheelchairs and support to more than 10,000 children across the UK. Nick will also continue as chair of the Alliance, a position he has held since August 2020.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organisation, which was set up in 2015 to strengthen the voice of wheelchair users who face significant challenges when it comes to accessing wheelchair services.
Nick said: “It’s a huge honour to be taking on this important role at the Wheelchair Alliance at such an important time.
“Our most recent report, The Value of a Wheelchair, lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change.
"Research commissioned recently by the Alliance shows that increasing investment in wheelchairs by £22 million per annum would unlock benefits to the UK economy of more than £60 million. Wheelchair users deserve so much more, and we will continue to work with our partners at the highest level to drive improvements forward.”