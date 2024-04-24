Bedford man takes the helm at The Wheelchair Alliance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which champions the needs of wheelchair users across England, has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Nick Goldup, from Bedford, has taken the helm at the Alliance following many years as a director within the charity sector, including six years as director of care improvement at the MND Association and five years at Whizz-Kidz, a charity which provides wheelchairs and support to more than 10,000 children across the UK. Nick will also continue as chair of the Alliance, a position he has held since August 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organisation, which was set up in 2015 to strengthen the voice of wheelchair users who face significant challenges when it comes to accessing wheelchair services.

Nick Goldup, Chief Operating Officer at The Wheelchair Alliance

Nick said: “It’s a huge honour to be taking on this important role at the Wheelchair Alliance at such an important time.

“Our most recent report, The Value of a Wheelchair, lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change.