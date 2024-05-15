Bedford man recognised as being among the best of the best at heating industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford heating installer, Mark Denman, has been announced as the East of England winner of the Heating Installer Awards 2024.

Mark specialises in cutting-edge solutions in heating and energy services with his company JMR Heating and Energy Ltd.

He began his career as an apprentice for British Gas where he achieved an advanced apprenticeship in Domestic Gas Maintenance NVQ level 3. And is now passionate about sustainable technology and has gained an excellent track record for his installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark’s entry focused on the work he completed on a 15-year-old self-build house where he installed an air source heat pump and other components which has doubled the efficiency of the old heating system, provided a more comfortable home and significantly reduced the homeowner’s energy bills.

Bedford heating installer, Mark Denman

Speaking of his win, Mark said: “What set this job apart was the exceptional rapport and connection we established with the client. This foundation of trust allowed for meticulous planning and execution, ensuring a well-paced and organised project. To then have this work recognised by some well-known faces in our industry is brilliant. I’m immensely grateful for this honour and excited to continue delivering exceptional services to our customers in Bedford and the surrounding areas.”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its ninth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners, CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions and Stelrad – as well as a team of previous winning installers - judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

You can help Mark to be crowned the 2024 Heating Installer Awards national winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting closes on May 28. Public votes will contribute to a third of the installer’s overall scores, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.