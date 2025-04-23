Bedford man named national Window Cleaner of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford window cleaner Mark Field is celebrating a huge success after being crowned Window Cleaner of the Year 2025 by the Federation of Window Cleaners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been nominated by his boss and owner of My Property Pros Central Bedford, Andrew Day, Mark accepted the prestigious award at the Cleaning Show Excel London last month, proving that hard work and dedication really do shine through.

In just over 16 months with My Property Pros, Mark has become a local legend in the world of exterior cleaning. With boundless energy, expert know-how, and a "no job too tough" attitude, he’s helped make My Property Pros the go-to provider for Bedford locals when they want their homes and businesses looking their absolute best. From gleaming windows to leaf-free gutters and spotless roofs, Mark’s eye for detail and passion for perfection have made My Property Pros a true one-stop shop. Thanks to him, Bedford’s never looked better!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I nominated Mark because I wanted him to know just how much he’s valued – not just by me, but by the whole community," said Andrew, owner of My Property Pros Central Bedford. "We constantly get glowing reviews from customers, and even when people chat to me in person, they can’t say enough good things about him. His standards are top-notch, his work ethic is brilliant, and honestly, he can turn his hand to just about anything. He’s made such a positive difference to the business and to the customers we support," explained Andrew.

Mark Field (right) collecting his award

Mark found his true calling at My Property Pros, a role that he finds the most rewarding. The pace of life suits him down to the ground, giving him more time to spend with his family while doing work that brings him true joy!

“I’ve always had a strong work ethic – it’s just in my family’s genes. Cleaning windows and clearing gutters is definitely hard work, but it’s so rewarding – especially when I get to help some of our elderly clients. I’m often the only person they see all day, so I make sure I take the time to chat with them, which is one of the best perks of the job. I think going that extra mile for all our clients is why I won the award,” said Mark.

Since launching in 2022, My Property Pros Central Bedford has quickly become a trusted name in local home services. Known for reliability, top-notch results and a friendly touch, the team have transformed how the community views exterior cleaning – one sparkling home at a time. Having already served hundreds of happy households, Andrew and Mark see their recent award as fuel to keep growing, reaching even more homes across Bedford and beyond. For them, it’s all about raising the bar and showing the community what quality service really looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt amazing that Andrew nominated me for this award, but to win was the cherry on top of the cake! I really do love what I do, and I plan to keep doing it for as long as I can – it’s honestly the most satisfying and rewarding job I’ve ever had. I’m excited for what the future holds!” added Mark.