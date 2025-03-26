Bedford man launches longevity supplement business, bringing vitality to the community

Mat Stuckey, a Bedford resident, has launched a new business dedicated to enhancing healthspan and lifespan through high-quality longevity supplements.

Inspired by personal experiences and a desire to help others reclaim their vitality, Mat's venture aims to provide the local community and those across the UK with access to premium products in the fast expanding field of longevity science.

Personal Transformation Sparks Business Idea

Mat's journey into the world of longevity supplements began with his own health transformation.

Mat with a pot of his "NMN" product

"I noticed a significant improvement in my energy levels, cognitive function, and overall well-being after incorporating specific supplements into my daily routine," Mat explains.

"But the real catalyst was seeing the remarkable difference in my mother-in-law. She had been struggling with lower energy and some other typical signs of ageing, and the supplements helped her rediscover a level of vitality she hadn't experienced in years."

Filling a Gap in the Market

Recognising the growing interest in longevity and the lack of accessible, high-quality options, Mat decided to take action. Leveraging his previous professional experience, which involved building strong relationships with UK-based suppliers, he secured access to pure and effective ingredients.

This ensures that his business offers products that meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy.

"The longevity scene is booming, but many people are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information and products available," Mat states.

"My goal is to simplify this process and provide people across the UK with trustworthy, evidence-based supplements that can truly make a difference in their lives."

Targeted Solutions for Key Aspects of Ageing

Mat's business focuses on offering a carefully selected range of supplements that target key aspects of ageing, including cellular health, mitochondrial function, and cognitive support.

He emphasises the importance of a holistic approach to longevity, combining supplementation with healthy lifestyle habits.

"These supplements are offering a pathway to a more vibrant and fulfilling life," Mat adds. "Many people resign themselves to a gradual decline in energy and well-being as they age, but it doesn't have to be that way.

We can help them reclaim their vitality and enjoy their golden years to the fullest."

Online Accessibility and Personalised Approach

Mat's business is currently operating online at Healthspan Formulas and offers simple to use tools and questionnaires to help individuals tailor their supplement regimens to their specific needs.

About Healthspan Formulas:

Healthspan Formulas is a Bedford-based business dedicated to providing high-quality longevity supplements to enhance healthspan and lifespan.

Founded by Mat Stuckey, the company offers a carefully selected range of evidence-based products sourced from trusted UK suppliers.

With a focus on purity, efficacy, and personalised support, Healthspan Formulas aims to empower individuals to live healthier, more vibrant lives.