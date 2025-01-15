Bedford local celebrates 10-year anniversary of scheme that helped him find employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Govia Thameslink Railway, the rail operator responsible for running Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services, is starting the New Year by marking a milestone anniversary with the King’s Trust, formerly the Prince’s Trust.

Colleagues and stakeholders gathered at the Houses of Parliament this week to celebrate 10 years of the successful 'Get into Railways' scheme, which was developed to help young people break into the industry.

Over the past decade, the partnership has seen more than 200 candidates benefit from the scheme at GTR and there are currently over 40 alumni working across the business in roles ranging from HR and administration, to IT, engineering, customer service and train driving.

Through the ‘Get into Railways’ programme, candidates experience taster days and hands-on work placements, as well as CV-writing and interview masterclasses to prepare them for taking their first steps on the career ladder. Whilst jobs are not guaranteed as part of the scheme, many candidates have secured permanent job offers after impressing hiring managers.

Lord Peter Hendy joined the celebration event

The partnership remains as relevant today as it was 10 years ago, with many young people still facing barriers to employment.

Paul Potter, from Bedford, is one of many employees that have benefitted from the scheme. He said: “My dad and uncle have both worked in rail for a long time, so it’s really something that’s in the family. I decided I wanted to follow in their footsteps, but found it hard breaking into the industry and had a few failed attempts due to not having the right skills. Someone I knew mentioned the Prince’s Trust scheme, which seemed like the perfect way for me to get my foot in the door.”

Paul, 31, was working as a Station Assistant until earlier this year, when he utilised skills from the ‘Get into Railways’ scheme to successfully apply for a trainee train driver role at GTR. He started the course in June and is hoping to qualify as a driver at the end of 2025.

Angie Doll is the CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway. She says: “This year, we celebrate 200 years since the opening of the world’s first railway. This incredible milestone reminds us that our railways are more than tracks and trains; they are an ecosystem, built and sustained by people. At its core, the rail industry is about connections – connections between places, but more importantly, connections between people. At GTR, we are proud to invest in the people who make this ecosystem thrive.

Some of GTR's Get into Railways alumni at this week's event

“And as the industry is about to embark on significant change, we are committed to fostering talent and embracing fresh perspectives to help us meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. The ‘Get into Railways’ scheme is a shining example of how diversity of thought from different socio-economic backgrounds strengthens us all and bring fresh perspectives to the world of work.”