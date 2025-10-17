Bedford industrial estate goes under the hammer with a £2 million guide price

Harrowden Road Industrial Estate, 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford. Picture: Acuitus

An industrial estate in Bedford is set to be sold at auction this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The freehold to the Harrowden Road Industrial Estate will be auctioned off on October 30, with a guide price of £2.1 to £2.2 million.

The 1.7 acre site is already fully let – but has a low site coverage of 32% and includes an undeveloped parcel of land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently produces an annual rental income of £168,390, set to rise to £206,020 in 2026.

John Mehtab of Acuitus, which is holding the auction, said: “Industrial assets are very popular with investors for both the strong covenants they offer and potential long-term residential or industrial redevelopment, subject to consents.”

The Acuitus auction will take place on October 30 at 12pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.