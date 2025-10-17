Bedford industrial estate goes under the hammer with a £2 million guide price

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
Harrowden Road Industrial Estate, 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford. Picture: Acuitusplaceholder image
Harrowden Road Industrial Estate, 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford. Picture: Acuitus
An industrial estate in Bedford is set to be sold at auction this month.

The freehold to the Harrowden Road Industrial Estate will be auctioned off on October 30, with a guide price of £2.1 to £2.2 million.

The 1.7 acre site is already fully let – but has a low site coverage of 32% and includes an undeveloped parcel of land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It currently produces an annual rental income of £168,390, set to rise to £206,020 in 2026.

John Mehtab of Acuitus, which is holding the auction, said: “Industrial assets are very popular with investors for both the strong covenants they offer and potential long-term residential or industrial redevelopment, subject to consents.”

The Acuitus auction will take place on October 30 at 12pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice