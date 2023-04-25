News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Bedford health food shop goes on the market again

It’s the second time it’s come up for sale in as many years

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Fancy buying a health food shop? Well, you're in luck as Wholefoods is back on the market.

You may remember, it was sold a couple of years ago after the previous owners wanted to retire – but now it’s available again.

Wholefoods – near the bus station in Thurlow Street – is priced £99,995 leasehold and has an annual turnover of £200,000.

Most Popular
Wholefoods is near the bus station in Thurlow StreetWholefoods is near the bus station in Thurlow Street
Wholefoods is near the bus station in Thurlow Street

Known for its groovy old-school sign outside, the shop was first established in 1983, building up an excellent reputation and loyal client base.

For over 40 years, Wholefoods’ philosophy has been to help customers improve their health through a medicine free, balanced lifestyle – using supplements and natural remedies.

The shop also sell toiletries, spices, honey and healthy snacks.

If you’re interested, it’s on the market with Hilton Smythe – visit here for more details