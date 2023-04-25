Bedford health food shop goes on the market again

It’s the second time it’s come up for sale in as many years

Fancy buying a health food shop? Well, you're in luck as Wholefoods is back on the market.

You may remember, it was sold a couple of years ago after the previous owners wanted to retire – but now it’s available again.

Wholefoods – near the bus station in Thurlow Street – is priced £99,995 leasehold and has an annual turnover of £200,000.

Known for its groovy old-school sign outside, the shop was first established in 1983, building up an excellent reputation and loyal client base.

For over 40 years, Wholefoods’ philosophy has been to help customers improve their health through a medicine free, balanced lifestyle – using supplements and natural remedies.

The shop also sell toiletries, spices, honey and healthy snacks.