Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finalists for the 2024 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards have been announced and Bedford Girls School student, Alexandra Gentry, is in the One To Watch category, sponsored by Computacenter.

The Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards, celebrating the most inspirational women working in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), have announced the finalists for this year’s awards, recognising all stages of the career journey, from apprentices to C-Suite. Now in their 14th year, the awards shine a spotlight on and celebrate the tech industry’s most exceptional talent, from the UK and beyond, creating role models to inspire and attract women and young girls into STEM careers and close the gender gap within technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As an innovative industry, new sectors and specialisms, and therefore career opportunities, continue to increase. The UK tech market has been valued at $1trillion making it the third most valuable in the world, confirmation that growth is not slowing. Despite this, women currently only occupy 24% of roles in the technology industry and recent research suggests that almost half experience burnout, with 7% adding that they have felt pushed to their physical and mental limits.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Alexandra Gentry, student at Bedford Girls School, has been announced as a finalist in the award's One To Watch category, sponsored by Computacenter. This is awarded to a girl aged 11-18 who is actively encouraging girls to study STEM subjects at school-level or making waves in the tech space. This award seeks to identify young game-changers and is open to inspirational students.

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman said: “It is paramount that the technology industry not only attracts female talent to sustain the industry’s innovation and growth, but that this female talent is retained. Since 1999, everywoman has been supporting companies to attract, develop, retain, and advance women in business, delivering leadership development to over 200,000 women and today over 40% of all our learning content has a wellbeing related theme. Family responsibilities and health related issues play key roles in career progression; they are intrinsically linked. It is only by ensuring that female tech talent is empowered to live long, healthy lives enabling them to enjoy successful careers, that the gender gap can truly be addressed. Our partnership with Bupa will focus on gaining a deeper understanding of what more we can be doing to transform the workplace into one that enables that.”

Yolande Young, CISO at Bupa Global & UK said: “Technology is at the heart of everything we do, so we’re really pleased to see so many impressive finalists from across the technology sector. Recognising the achievements of these women through the everywoman in Technology Awards is so important, not only to shine a light on their accomplishments but to inspire others. That’s why we’re passionate about supporting women through every element of their technology career to unleash their full potential, push boundaries and be credited for their successes. Well done to every applicant and good luck to the finalists!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this year’s theme Empower. Transform. Thrive, the 2024 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awardsceremony and dinner will take place at The Park Plaza in London on March 14, after the annual everywoman in Technology Forum.