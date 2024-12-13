Bedford egg producer Bird Bros invests £1m in robotics for sustainable production

Egg producer Bird Bros has hatched a plan to make its processes more efficient and sustainable – by investing £1 million in robot automation equipment.

The new hi-tech equipment will streamline processes for washing, packing and stacking pallets at its Swineshead headquarters.

A Unifortes pallet washer has just been installed for the quick and efficient washing and disinfecting of pallets and dividers used to transport eggs. Optimised spray patterns, customisable water heating solutions and recycling of wash water mean this new equipment will improve energy efficiency and reduce waste water.

The next exciting development comes in January when a new case packer robot will be brought in to streamline the process of packing eggs into outer cases. The MOBA MR12 twin case packer is designed specifically to meet the demands of the egg industry and will complement Bird Bros’ existing robotic packers.

This will be closely followed by the installation of an Endoline Robotics palletiser in February which will elevate productivity and precision and improve efficiency.

Matt Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros, said: “Our family business began with one hen house on farmland in Swineshead – fast forward 50 years and here we are installing cutting-edge robotics as we supply up to five million eggs a week across the UK.

“This million pound tech investment will be a game changer when it comes to improving efficiency. As well as reducing wastewater, the pallet washer means we’ll no longer be jet-washing by hand, and the robots will help to create a safer working environment by reducing heavy lifting and repetitive work while allowing us to upskill our people in other areas.”

Matt added that the new equipment will be largely powered through solar units totalling over 800kw which generate clean energy and save electricity. The investment announcement comes hot on the heels of the launch of the company’s multi-million-pound Vision 2028 strategy, which will see Bird Bros phase down colony cage egg production at its Sunny Farm headquarters over the next four years, ending it completely by the end of 2028.