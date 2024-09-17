Bedford council warns of delays after building control firm enters voluntary liquidation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The major Northants building firm has been plunged into voluntary liquidation, owing £10.7 million to 14,000 creditors, according to reports – it provided building control services for five local authorities, including Bedford.
Many projects previously under PWC’s supervision can now transition to Bedford Borough Council’s Building Control services, which are staffed by professionally qualified and experienced surveyors.
Following the Building Safety Act, April was the deadline for building control surveyors to register with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) with only a few assessment bodies able to provide the necessary certification of competence. The new process of registration is causing issues for the sector and resulted in companies like PWC Building Control Services Ltd going into liquidation.
Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: “We are raising concerns with the Government that the new registration is one of many major changes sweeping a profession that is already under significant pressure.
"As a result of this change, we are asking the government to recognise the impact the registration of building control professionals is having on the whole sector and the affect this is having on businesses and residents getting the necessary approval they need – including the need for greater capacity nationally in building control.
She continued: “Although the closure of PWC was unexpected, we are ready to step in and help affected residents. We encourage anyone impacted to contact our Building Control department so we can work together to ensure building work continues smoothly. While we are committed to managing this increased workload as efficiently as possible, ensuring residents receive the highest level of service and support we know people will experience a delay.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.