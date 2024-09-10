Bedford council temporarily lets retail space at former Debenhams store before redevelopment

At last, after three years, we are going to see some activity at the former Debenhams store in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the council’s planned wider redevelopment of the area, it is now temporarily letting the ground floor of the former department store.

The floorspace is available for a period of between two to three years from October and commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond are the letting agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrea Spice, borough councillor for Wixams and Wilstead and portfolio holder for economic development, planning and prosperity, said: “Prior to implementing our full town centre development strategy centred around the former Debenhams and adjacent Mayes Yard, we are excited to be able to offer temporary retail space of varying sizes to occupiers within this centrally located former department store.

The former Debenhams store in Bedford (Picture: Kirkby Diamond)

“That is the beauty of Bedford town centre. We have a wealth of both national and independent stores that give a fantastic mix and offer to our residents and visitors, and we look forward to what opportunities will come forward for the temporary use of Debenhams to join this mix.”

The 75,377 sq ft building – on the corner of the High Street and Silver Street – has been vacant for three years and was acquired by Bedford Borough Council in June.

Joshua Parello, associate of Kirkby Diamond, said: “The acquisition of the premises earlier on in the year marked the beginning of an exciting new era for Bedford, and this early release of centrally located retail floorspace provides a fantastic opportunity for all occupier types – local and national – to play a key part in the town’s continued transformation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Kirkby Diamond has been appointed to seek a variety of temporary commercial occupiers for the premises to make it a place that people want to visit. The scheme is offering smaller commercial units for retail or food/beverage occupiers, as well as larger spaces for potential leisure usage, so the opportunities are vast. It’s great to see that the former Debenhams store will soon become a vibrant hub of the town centre once more.”

For more info and to discuss the units on offer, contact Joshua Parello or Chandan Teji at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office on 01234 905128.