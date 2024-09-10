Bedford council temporarily lets retail space at former Debenhams store before redevelopment
Ahead of the council’s planned wider redevelopment of the area, it is now temporarily letting the ground floor of the former department store.
The floorspace is available for a period of between two to three years from October and commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond are the letting agents.
Councillor Andrea Spice, borough councillor for Wixams and Wilstead and portfolio holder for economic development, planning and prosperity, said: “Prior to implementing our full town centre development strategy centred around the former Debenhams and adjacent Mayes Yard, we are excited to be able to offer temporary retail space of varying sizes to occupiers within this centrally located former department store.
“That is the beauty of Bedford town centre. We have a wealth of both national and independent stores that give a fantastic mix and offer to our residents and visitors, and we look forward to what opportunities will come forward for the temporary use of Debenhams to join this mix.”
The 75,377 sq ft building – on the corner of the High Street and Silver Street – has been vacant for three years and was acquired by Bedford Borough Council in June.
Joshua Parello, associate of Kirkby Diamond, said: “The acquisition of the premises earlier on in the year marked the beginning of an exciting new era for Bedford, and this early release of centrally located retail floorspace provides a fantastic opportunity for all occupier types – local and national – to play a key part in the town’s continued transformation.”
He added: “Kirkby Diamond has been appointed to seek a variety of temporary commercial occupiers for the premises to make it a place that people want to visit. The scheme is offering smaller commercial units for retail or food/beverage occupiers, as well as larger spaces for potential leisure usage, so the opportunities are vast. It’s great to see that the former Debenhams store will soon become a vibrant hub of the town centre once more.”
For more info and to discuss the units on offer, contact Joshua Parello or Chandan Teji at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office on 01234 905128.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.