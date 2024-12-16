Bedford council appoints PayByPhone to replace Phone and Pay
You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the website here to use one of the 177 off and on-street cashless parking locations in Bedford.
Motorists can pin their vehicle location once they have parked and find the cheapest petrol and diesel stations and EV charge points.
Plus, businesses can also consolidate their parking expenses into one place with PayByPhone Business.
Adam Dolphin – managing director UK for PayByPhone – said: “It offers drivers great flexibility, enabling them to start and to extend their parking sessions in a matter of seconds through the PayByPhone app or wearable device.
“This means there is no need to worry about rushing back to vehicles to extend parking sessions if they want to stay longer than they had planned.”
