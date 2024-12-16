Bedford council appoints PayByPhone to replace Phone and Pay

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:42 BST
Bedfordplaceholder image
Bedford
Bedford Borough Council has appointed PayByPhone to replace Phone and Pay as its exclusive cashless parking payment provider.

You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the website here to use one of the 177 off and on-street cashless parking locations in Bedford.

Motorists can pin their vehicle location once they have parked and find the cheapest petrol and diesel stations and EV charge points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plus, businesses can also consolidate their parking expenses into one place with PayByPhone Business.

Adam Dolphin – managing director UK for PayByPhone – said: “It offers drivers great flexibility, enabling them to start and to extend their parking sessions in a matter of seconds through the PayByPhone app or wearable device.

“This means there is no need to worry about rushing back to vehicles to extend parking sessions if they want to stay longer than they had planned.”

Related topics:MotoristsApp StoreGoogleBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice