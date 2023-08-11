News you can trust since 1845
Bedford company which cares for older people in their own homes scoops business award

Judges said it went above and beyond to make a difference
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

Home care company – Home Instead Bedford – has won a gold award at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2023, in association with the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

It was shortlisted for two categories – Positive Impact and Business of the Year less than 50 Employees, winning the latter.

The company – which delivers care to older people in their own homes – impressed judges with its presence in the community, going above and beyond to make a difference.

Home Instead Bedford owner, Moona Karim, said: “I am immensely proud of the team we have built here at Home Instead Bedford. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team, who have always gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care for our valued clients.

“It’s a real honour to receive the award.

