Bedford company 2nd fastest-growing in the east of England, according to The Sunday Times

It’s official: A marketing agency based in Bedford is the second fastest-growing private company in the east of England.

According to the fourth annual Sunday Times 100 rankings, Bedford’s very own Intermedia Global not only ranked second in the east but 38 in the UK.

The list is published today online at thesundaytimes.com/100 and available as a supplement with the print edition of the newspaper this Sunday (June 29).

The annual ranking identifies and celebrates Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses, and showcases the people behind these most dynamic private companies. This year The Sunday Times 100 excludes companies that sell their own technology, which now feature in the sister table, The Sunday Times 100 Tech, which was launched in January 2025.

Intermedia Global is based in Stephenson Court, in Fraser Road, Bedford

So what about Intermedia Global?

Well, it made £13.5 million in sales in the year to January 2025, a staggering 108.97% average annual growth in the last three years.

And the company – based in Stephenson Court, in Fraser Road – has worked with the likes of Hotel Chocolat, RAC, and Avanade.

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 111% a year over the last three years to a combined £3.4 billion in sales. This figure is up by £500 million year-on-year, with the 2024 top 100 fastest growing companies achieving £2.9 billion in sales.

In total these companies employ 15,300 people, having created 10,500 new jobs in the last three years, with all of them planning further hires in the next 12 months – equating to around 5,300 additional roles.

The research for the Sunday Times 100 was conducted by its business reporters, in partnership with Beauhurst, a source of private company data.

Jon Yeomans, business editor of The Sunday Times, said: "The Sunday Times 100 is the definitive annual ranking of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies and demonstrates the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit thriving across Britain."

