Bedford companies will have a voice in shaping economic growth strategies thanks to the new business board, says deputy mayor

Businesses across Bedford borough and the wider South Midlands region will have a direct voice in shaping strategies for economic growth, thanks to the newly established South Midlands Business Board, Bedford’s deputy mayor has said.

The board, announced last month, aims to provide strategic advice to the South Midlands Authorities—a partnership of six local councils, including Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire.

Deputy mayor, councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said the region has a £49 billion turnover and 84,000 businesses.

“[The board] is going to inform strategically how the South Midlands Authority uses that expertise and lead into an economic growth as we head towards devolution,” he said.

Since the closure of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) South Midlands Authorities has had oversight of regional services, including the South Midlands Growth Hub.

Councillor Weir said the reserve left from SEMLEP funding had been used to set up the board, and the councils aren’t “paying a penny” towards it.

“We’re also now applying to the government for funding for this year,” he said.

He added that the board isn’t about forcing government plans through, but that the borough’s businesses can have a say in the strategy.

When asked about the possibility of major companies like Universal Studios entering the borough, councillor Weir dismissed concerns of inter-council rivalry.

“No, there won’t be any of that,” he said. “Everyone knows the jobs and opportunities this will bring.

“I think they will be instrumental in helping smaller businesses get work into Universal, but there’s no jealousy.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service approached all the local authorities to ask them how the business board will help the small and medium-sized businesses in their areas, but only West Northamptonshire Council responded.

Its spokesperson said: “The creation of the South Midlands Business Board further demonstrates the commitment all six local authorities have to working together for the economic benefit of the entire South Midlands, and recognises the importance of a strong business voice being represented.”