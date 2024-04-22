Bedford chartered accountant becomes best-selling author with new book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicola Hageman, company director of The Numbers Quarter based in Bedford, is delighted to be celebrating being a bestselling author as part of their inclusion amongst other female entrepreneurs in the new motivational business book; Fearless Connection, which continues to climb the charts globally.

Nicola is delighted to have teamed up with eight amazing women, as they collectively share their struggles, triumphs and wisdom so others can become fearless in business and use their failures and challenges as fuel, to spur them on to create a business that they adore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She first launched her business, The Numbers Quarter, to help her balance family life with her career aspirations. Now, having taken that leap, Nicola works to help support other entrepreneurs with their business strategy.

Fearless Connection: Volume Two

Nicola said: “I am so excited that I can finally share my news that I have collaborated with a group of amazing entrepreneurial women to create a book telling our individual stories about our journey building our businesses and the truth about being an entrepreneur.

"It's not always plain sailing and it's through pure hard work and grit determination we have got to where we are now."

The book is filled with inspiration, tips and advice from women from varied backgrounds, running businesses in different sectors, but the common theme is that despite their challenges, even when the chips were down, these business owners have dug deep and used their circumstances to fuel their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola added: “We all have grit – it’s what makes us unstoppable.”

Nicola Hageman - Company Director of The Numbers Quarter

This book has been brought together by Nicola Peake, 44, who is a mum and entrepreneur from Bridgnorth, Shropshire and Founder of Peakes Private Members Club.

Nicola is driven by her mission to support others in business to enjoy life alongside building their empires. After spending over 20 years in financial services, Nicola decided in 2020, that it was time to walk away from her career and create her own new business.

Nicola was fearless and she grew this business to six figures within 12 months, before selling it. Although she loved the business and it was a huge success, she missed spending time with others, and working alone every day led her to not enjoy running the business she lovingly built. So, she decided that she had risked everything once, and of course she could do it again, so she created and launched her second business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was created through her passion to work with people again, and to help to connect other business owners, who also wanted to be around people. Peakes Private Members Club was opened in December 2021, and this is now a successful networking business with over 100 incredible business owners.

Nicola said: “What does it take to be an entrepreneur? Grit! When someone decides to start their own business, it can be with the vision of working from sunny locations, taking time off when they like and money to enjoy a lavish lifestyle… all while answering only to themselves.

"But, the reality is harsh: 20% of businesses fail within the first year, and those that do succeed can often work long hours and struggle with motivation and consistency. It’s hard doing it alone. This is why I set up Peakes Private Members Club to give entrepreneurs a place to connect.

"With online connection sessions and inspiring events in great locations, members quickly signed up and the community grew. And, without this business, I would not have so many amazing people in my life and this book would not be here. I have experienced huge growth over the last few years to really connect to my own purpose, and I am now well and truly living it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Hageman said: “Working with Nicola as part of the club has been inspiring and an absolute pleasure…”

Nicola Peake said: “It has been a delight to work with Nicola H. Each and every incredible business owner featured within this book has faced their fair share of tough times, but they’ve come out stronger and more fearless, especially when it comes to making those big, scary decisions we all dread.

"Growing a business is hard. There are times when I have doubted my goals, I’ve told myself that I am being unrealistic, and I look at others who are smashing it and tell myself that I have no chance.

"I have felt overwhelmed, anxious and just stressed out of my mind. Maybe you have felt the same? And trust me when I say, you are not alone. I wanted to bring something different to the table with this book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Real stories from real business owners who are still on the journey, just like you and me. We have one amazing life to live and I am so passionate about us doing and working towards what we love.

"Fearless Connection is all about embracing our challenges, feeling uncomfortable, celebrating our wins and succeeding together. Enjoy these stories, enjoy the journey and know that you are not alone.”

Nicola H concludes; “It’s so great to see the book doing so well globally. Overall, I hope the book helps inspire other entrepreneurs to keep going and pushing for their dreams as with that determination and hard work anything is possible”

This book has been published by Discover Your Bounce Publishing run by Nicky Marshall.