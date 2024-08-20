Bedford cattery together with its period country house goes up for sale

Well, you’re in luck. As Willow Cottage Cattery has come on the market and what’s more – the owners are selling the detached cottage that comes with the business.

According to the blurb on the Daltons Business website which is showing the listing, the cattery is one of few five-star licence rated catteries in the region supported by a well-designed website and is highly regarded by its clientele.

Situated between Ravensden and Renhold, the cattery is in a good state of repair with a bespoke office, kitchen and storeroom. And although the annual turnover/profit available is only available on request, the return customer demand is so strong, you’ll be left feline great (geddit?).

So what about the house? Arranged over two floors, it boasts a 20ft square sitting room, refitted kitchen, and four bedrooms. All in, the asking price is £850,000.

The cattery is one of few five-star licence rated catteries in the region

The cottage attached to the business boasts a 20ft square sitting room, refitted kitchen, and four bedrooms

The kitchen has been refitted with a quality light grey fronted kitchen with quartz worktops over, integrated appliances and a central island

The 20ft square sitting room in the detached cottage with exposed brick fireplace and log burner