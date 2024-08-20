Willow Cottage Cattery is between Ravensden and Renhold, on the edge of Bedford (Picture courtesy of Daltons Business)Willow Cottage Cattery is between Ravensden and Renhold, on the edge of Bedford (Picture courtesy of Daltons Business)
Bedford cattery together with its period country house goes up for sale

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:15 BST
Is the idea of running your very own cattery purrfection?

Well, you’re in luck. As Willow Cottage Cattery has come on the market and what’s more – the owners are selling the detached cottage that comes with the business.

According to the blurb on the Daltons Business website which is showing the listing, the cattery is one of few five-star licence rated catteries in the region supported by a well-designed website and is highly regarded by its clientele.

Situated between Ravensden and Renhold, the cattery is in a good state of repair with a bespoke office, kitchen and storeroom. And although the annual turnover/profit available is only available on request, the return customer demand is so strong, you’ll be left feline great (geddit?).

So what about the house? Arranged over two floors, it boasts a 20ft square sitting room, refitted kitchen, and four bedrooms. All in, the asking price is £850,000.

Don’t paws for thought, visit here for more details

The cattery is one of few five-star licence rated catteries in the region

The cattery is one of few five-star licence rated catteries in the region Photo: Daltons Business

The cottage attached to the business boasts a 20ft square sitting room, refitted kitchen, and four bedrooms

The cottage attached to the business boasts a 20ft square sitting room, refitted kitchen, and four bedrooms Photo: Daltons Business

The kitchen has been refitted with a quality light grey fronted kitchen with quartz worktops over, integrated appliances and a central island

The kitchen has been refitted with a quality light grey fronted kitchen with quartz worktops over, integrated appliances and a central island Photo: Daltons Business

The 20ft square sitting room in the detached cottage with exposed brick fireplace and log burner

The 20ft square sitting room in the detached cottage with exposed brick fireplace and log burner Photo: Daltons Business

