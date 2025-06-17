Bedford Cat Cafe reopens at the end of the month after a short paws
You may remember the claw-some business was put up for sale last December – well, now that new owners have got their paws on the business, they plan to reopen on Monday, June 30.
They are long-time Bedford residents John and Brenda Sackett – and it sounds like they’re already getting a feline for the business.
in a post on social media, they said: “Finally, all the legal bits and bobs are tied up and ... the cafe is officially ours. What a relief it’s taken a long time – it’s been a bit like herding cats.
“Brenda has been working with the previous owners since February in preparation for us taking over. She has built a lovely relationship with the cats and enjoys all the love and affection she receives from them and gives to them.”
Be aware, there is is a £7 per person admission fee, at least one person in a booking must be 16 or over and no child under the age of six is allowed.