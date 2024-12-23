Bedford Cat Cafe: "It's business as usual here," says owner

Although it's on the market, it's still business as usual at Bedford Cat Cafe

The owner of Bedford Cat Cafe has vowed it's not closing down.

Although the cafe – in Bedford’s High Street – IS on the market as per our story earlier this month, the owner is keen to stress it’s not shutting up shop.

She said: “We are not closing, we are simply seeing if there is any interest in selling the business.

“We are bombarded with enquiries from people who are worried about bookings. We have people messaging, emailing and knocking on the door to tell us how sorry they are we are closing.”

But she stressed: “It's business as usual here at Bedford Cat Cafe.”