Bedford Carpetright to close within days after company enters administration
Carpetright in Bedford – along with 212 other stores across the country – will close within days.
The chain – which has a branch in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk – entered administration on Monday (July 22).
Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson, and Peter Dickens from PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) were appointed as joint administrators.
The Tapi Group has bought 54 stores and two logistics hubs with the transfer of 308 employees. However, the deal won’t save Bedford and the vast majority of the business – given that in Bedford’s case, there’s a Tapi in St John's Retail Park.
