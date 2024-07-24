Bedford Carpetright to close within days after company enters administration

Bedford Carpetright in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk

Carpetright in Bedford – along with 212 other stores across the country – will close within days.

The chain – which has a branch in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk – entered administration on Monday (July 22).

Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson, and Peter Dickens from PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) were appointed as joint administrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...