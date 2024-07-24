Bedford Carpetright to close within days after company enters administration

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:04 BST
Bedford Carpetright in St John's Retail Park, in Rope WalkBedford Carpetright in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk
Bedford Carpetright in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk
Carpetright in Bedford – along with 212 other stores across the country – will close within days.

The chain – which has a branch in St John's Retail Park, in Rope Walk – entered administration on Monday (July 22).

Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson, and Peter Dickens from PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) were appointed as joint administrators.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tapi Group has bought 54 stores and two logistics hubs with the transfer of 308 employees. However, the deal won’t save Bedford and the vast majority of the business – given that in Bedford’s case, there’s a Tapi in St John's Retail Park.

Related topics:BedfordPeter Dickens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.