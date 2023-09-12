“Our residents were much braver than our staff members”

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents from Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine had a visit from Safari Stu for a close-up animal encounter.

Touching and handling a variety of reptiles, invertebrates and mammals, the residents were taught all about each creature and how they live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

88-year-old resident, Gillian Manning, held a snake for the first time in her life. Gillian said: “It was quite the experience. I have never held a snake before; it wasn’t what I expected. I thought it was going to be slimy, but it was very smooth.

Gillian Manning

“It was a great day; I still love to talk about it.”

As well as snakes, the residents were able to hold tarantulas, a chameleon, a cockroach, and a chuckwalla.

James Eeles-Feeney, the home manager at Blakelands Lodge, said: “Our residents were much braver than our staff members.

“At Blakelands Lodge, we’re always looking for new and exciting experiences for our residents, and since so many of our residents are animal lovers, they couldn’t wait to see the creatures up close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone had such a wonderful time with Safari Stu and his animals, we can’t wait to see them all again.”

Residents from Blakelands Lodge are also inviting their local community to their weekly Chatty Café. Every Tuesday from 1.30pm, all are welcome to enjoy a hot drink, delicious refreshments and a chat with the residents.

To find out more about Blakelands Lodge’s Chatty Café, call 01234 862 629, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 66 en suite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.