Bedford car retailer named region’s champion

The team at Bells Motor Group Bedford, on Riverfield Drive, was awarded the prestigious Retailer of the Year 2023 accolade at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all targets, with Bells Motor Group Bedford’s team of experts being applauded for their commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

Bells Motor Group Bedford was recognised for their outstanding performance in used car sales as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews from new and repeat customers. More than 100 checks ensure these Approved Used cars are not just safe but perform to the highest standards thanks to the latest Volvo parts and software.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Bedford, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded Regional Retailer of the Year by Volvo Car UK.

“This award is a true testament to the dedication of our expert team members here at Bells Motor Group Bedford who work hard to provide a helpful and friendly experience which is tailored for each and every customer.