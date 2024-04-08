Bedford businesses including The Place and The Cellar Bar reach Muddy Stilettos finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No end of businesses in and around Bedford – including bars, hotels and delis – have been shortlisted in this year’s Herts & Beds Muddy Stilettos Awards regional finals.

Organisers have whittled down the entries to five finalists in each category – and you can vote here for your favourites

Perhaps more shocking though – being that the public voted for this shortlist – is the number of great restaurants and pubs in Bedford which didn’t make the cut.

Clockwise from top left, The Place in Bedford, Blue Glass in Bedford, The Kingfisher in Bedford, and Eileen’s by Steve Barringer in Ampthill

Here are Muddy Stilettos’ shortlisted businesses and their relevant categories – you’ve got until 1pm on April 18 to have your say.

The Place (Bedford) – arts, culture & theatre venue

The Cellar Bar (Bedford ) – bars

New Barn Farm (Carlton) – boutique stay

Pickle and Pea Play (Bedford) – children’s business

Serene Baby (Wootton) – children’s business

Bedford Cheese at The Barn (Cardington) – farm shop/deli

Georgia Testa, Studio 281 (Kempston) – fitness instructor

Liv Scott Flowers (Turvey) – florist

The Kingfisher (Bedford) – hotel

House to Haven (Cranfield) – lifestyle store

Wooden Hill Coffee (Ampthill) – local food/drink producer

Eileen’s by Steve Barringer (Ampthill) – restaurant