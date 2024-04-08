Bedford businesses including The Place and The Cellar Bar reach Muddy Stilettos finals
and live on Freeview channel 276
No end of businesses in and around Bedford – including bars, hotels and delis – have been shortlisted in this year’s Herts & Beds Muddy Stilettos Awards regional finals.
Organisers have whittled down the entries to five finalists in each category – and you can vote here for your favourites
Advertisement
Advertisement
Perhaps more shocking though – being that the public voted for this shortlist – is the number of great restaurants and pubs in Bedford which didn’t make the cut.
Here are Muddy Stilettos’ shortlisted businesses and their relevant categories – you’ve got until 1pm on April 18 to have your say.
The Place (Bedford) – arts, culture & theatre venue
The Cellar Bar (Bedford ) – bars
New Barn Farm (Carlton) – boutique stay
Pickle and Pea Play (Bedford) – children’s business
Serene Baby (Wootton) – children’s business
Bedford Cheese at The Barn (Cardington) – farm shop/deli
Georgia Testa, Studio 281 (Kempston) – fitness instructor
Liv Scott Flowers (Turvey) – florist
The Kingfisher (Bedford) – hotel
House to Haven (Cranfield) – lifestyle store
Wooden Hill Coffee (Ampthill) – local food/drink producer
Eileen’s by Steve Barringer (Ampthill) – restaurant
Blue Glass (Bedford) – wine & beer specialist