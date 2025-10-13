Bedford business strategist wins Gold at national Best Businesswomen Awards

Rachel Dunford - the Impact Specialist - with her Gold winner's trophy for Best Business in Business Services at the Best Businesswomen Awards 2025

Bedford-based strategist Rachel Dunford, known as The Impact Specialist and founder of The Impactful Community, has won Gold in the Best Business in Business Services category at the Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 and also took home Silver in the Best Networking Group category for her growing women’s business network at a glittering Gala Awards held at the Daventry Court Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Best Businesswomen Awards were created eleven years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities across a diverse range of industries. Open to all female business owners, the awards highlight the business acumen, drive and dedication of talented businesswomen who are all inspirational role models.

The judges said:

“The entry clearly demonstrated the huge amount of impact Rachel had on her clients. She is a brilliant performer delivering outstanding resilience and client outcomes. This was an outstanding entry that demonstrates exceptional business acumen, ethical leadership, and a deep commitment to both client service and community. Her strategic growth, innovative service development, and values-led approach were strongly supported in her entry by high-quality evidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Dunford with her two Best Businesswomen Awards at the 2025 ceremony: Gold for Business Services and Silver for Best Networking Group

Rachel founded Rachel Dunford Consulting to help businesses measure, articulate and amplify the positive impact they create - not just in commercial terms, but via the change they create for their clients, communities and wider world. Through services such as her Rapid Impact Review and Impact Strategy support, Rachel helps organisations evidence and communicate the difference they make.

Her second award of the night, the Silver for The Impactful Community, recognised the success of the women’s business network she founded in 2024. Rachel’s community now brings together values-driven women from across the globe each month to explore how they can create meaningful impact through their work, celebrating the power of collaboration over competition.

Rachel said: “Winning Gold for my business and Silver for the Impactful Community in the same evening feels incredibly special. I’ve built my business on a belief that doing good and doing well can, and should, go hand-in-hand, and to have that recognised at a national level is something I’ll never forget. I’m very grateful to my clients and my collaborators as well as my wonderful community for enabling me to do the work I love and to have the chance to make a real impact myself.”

For more information, visit www.racheldunfordconsulting.co.uk or follow @theimpactspecialist on Instagram and LinkedIn.