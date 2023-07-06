Bedford business Imagefix wins gold and silver at the SME Bedfordshire Awards

The Imagefix team are still pinching themselves after their remarkable double win at the SME Bedfordshire Awards.

Their innovative approach to business-focused marketing services has earned them this recognition. With a range of expertise in digital marketing and creative solutions, Imagefix has cultivated a reputation for delivering impressive results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire SMEs have faced a number of tough challenges over the past few years. In recognition of this, Imagefix took the opportunity to revamp their offering to business clients.

Double Winners at the SME's

They made a significant shift from simply offering digital services to the delivery of tailored strategies aligned to business goals.

This strategic evolution has allowed Imagefix to stand out in the industry and cater to the ever-changing needs of Bedfordshire's businesses.

Co-founder Garry West said: “This is about demonstrating our commitment to helping the local enterprises we work with succeed in an increasingly competitive digital environment. Our aim is to make a positive impact on the local business community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Imagefix celebrates its win and looks forward to an exciting year ahead, marketing specialist Tina Loan shares its plans to further develop the Imagefix brand, by addressing the recruitment struggles faced by SMEs.

She said: “We’re developing an outsourcing service to meet the marketing needs of businesses; it will provide instant access to digital marketing specialists.”