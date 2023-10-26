Bedford business fined £67,000 after employee suffers life-threatening injuries in warehouse fall

An investigation by Environmental Health Officers revealed multiple breaches of health and safety laws by the warehouse

A Bedford business has been fined £67,000 after a warehouse employee suffered life-threatening injuries from a fall.

Following the accident, an investigation by Bedford Borough Council revealed multiple breaches of health and safety laws by Exclusive Oriental Classics Ltd.

The company and its director were fined £67,145, and ordered to pay £10,000 in costs following the hearing at Luton Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The employee fell around three metres from racking, sustaining life-threatening injuries, in March last year.

Subsequently, Environmental Health Officers, identified multiple health, and safety failings and significant failures to manage risks to the health and safety of employees, at the warehouse on Ampthill Road.

In particular, failings were identified in relation to the installation, inspection, maintenance, and use of the racking. Furthermore, failures were identified in the inspection and maintenance of a forklift truck used at the warehouse.

Employees had also been directed to undertake work at height without adequate safety measures being implemented to protect their safety, leading to the serious injury of an employee.

The court found the business and its director had failed to implement recognised industry standards and allowed these breaches to persist over a significant period of time.

Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, who represents Community Safety, Regulatory Services, and Housing, said: “The safety of our residents and employees is paramount. This case highlights the importance of strict adherence to health and safety regulations within the workplace and I would like to thank the officers involved for all their hard work. We will not tolerate negligence that puts lives at risk.

“Employers must recognise their responsibility to provide safe working environments for their employees. Bedford Borough Council will continue to rigorously enforce health and safety standards and concern for workers with determination, to ensure those businesses that fail to protect their employees, and others who may be affected by their activities, are held accountable.”