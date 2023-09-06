Bedford business climbs mountain for charity

News you can trust since 1845
Kempston based branded merchandise supplier, Sycal, climbs Mount Snowdon to fundraise for Marie Curie charity
By Paddy TownsleyContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
After celebrating their 40th anniversary earlier this year, Kempston based branded merchandise supplier, Sycal, are embarking on a series of challenges to raise money for charity.

On September 30th, their sales team will be heading to Wales to scale the Miners' Track to the peak of Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Marie Curie charity.

Managing Director, Adam Bishop told Bedford Today: "We're thrilled to be raising money for Marie Curie. It's a fantastic charity that does incredible things for those facing terminal illnesses across the UK."

Sycal Team ahead of their climbSycal Team ahead of their climb
Since 1983, Sycal has been manufacturing and distributing custom branded merchandise and equipment for companies across the globe, but are looking to further their charitable efforts.

Donations are being made via their JustGiving Page, available here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sycal-1691053963724

