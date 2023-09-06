Bedford business climbs mountain for charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

After celebrating their 40th anniversary earlier this year, Kempston based branded merchandise supplier, Sycal, are embarking on a series of challenges to raise money for charity.

On September 30th, their sales team will be heading to Wales to scale the Miners' Track to the peak of Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Marie Curie charity.

Managing Director, Adam Bishop told Bedford Today: "We're thrilled to be raising money for Marie Curie. It's a fantastic charity that does incredible things for those facing terminal illnesses across the UK."

Since 1983, Sycal has been manufacturing and distributing custom branded merchandise and equipment for companies across the globe, but are looking to further their charitable efforts.