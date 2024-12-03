Bedford bus company Grant Palmer unveils heartwarming Christmas advert rivalling big-name department stores

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire's family owned bus company produces department store rivalling Christmas video

Grant Palmer Ltd – Bedfordshire's family-owned bus company – has released a Christmas advert sure to capture hearts this festive season.

The touching story follows Arthur, a young monster who accidentally oversleeps and finds himself waking up in the bustling Grant Palmer bus depot just before Christmas.

The playful Arthur explores his surroundings with childlike wonder, discovering the joys of the depot while worrying he may not make it home in time for Christmas. But his luck changes when an early-morning bus driver arrives for work and kindly takes Arthur home, ensuring he's there for the big day.

The advert, produced in collaboration with Central Bedfordshire Council's Bus Service Improvement Plan, aims to inspire people to travel by bus this Christmas.

Thomas Manship, commercial manager at Grant Palmer Ltd, said: “Disappointed with the lacklustre efforts from big department stores, we’ve taken matters into our own hands to create a Christmas adventure that celebrates the magic of the season. With single fares at just £2 until the end of the year, there’s never been a better time to get on board and make your own Christmas memories.”

The advert is now live and available to watch on the company’s website, grantpalmer.com, and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKBa5h6__bc