Bedford boys fighting online crime with free scam detection checker

New regulations released today (Monday) by the Payment Services Regulator (PSR) require mandatory reimbursements to victims of Authorised Push Payments, otherwise known as APP fraud, which cost consumers £376.4 million in 2023.

Two Bedford boys, Alex Somervell and Jonny Pryn, the brains behind Ask Silver – the free scam detection checker for consumers – are urging social media and telecoms companies to also take a share of responsibility to protect the public from Authorised Push Payments.

APP fraud, which involves criminal tricking, often by social engineering the consumer into making an authorised payment to fraudsters, has been a growing concern in recent years, with UK financial institutions refunding 67%, £252.18 million (UK) in 2023, however the new mandatory refund system could see the amount refunded reach almost 100%.

Alex, who had a close relative scammed out of most of their life savings, says: "This is a huge concern for banks and one which isn’t going to go away. It is, however, unfair to land all the financial responsibility on them without involving the companies where the scams originate from in the first place.

Alex (right) and Jonny from Bedford

"The new rules are mandatory for all payment service providers using the ‘Faster Payments’ system, which covers 97% of APP frauds.

“Reimbursement decisions will be made solely by the sending payment service provider, with the ability to claim back 50% from the recipient provider and 50% from the criminal account. Importantly, reimbursement must be processed within five business days, with a maximum investigation period of 35 days.

“Consumers should be aware that refunds will only happen as long as they haven’t been “extremely careless”, a key update in the new mandatory code from the previous voluntary code, which stated “gross negligence.”

The new regulations aim to provide more comprehensive protection for consumers, eliminating previous loopholes that allowed providers to refuse reimbursement in certain circumstances. However, it's worth noting that these rules will only apply to domestic payments, as was the case with the voluntary code.

Alex concludes: “Our AI-powered platform remains committed to helping consumers identify and avoid scams before they fall victim. As these new regulations come into effect, we encourage all users to stay vigilant and use tools like Ask Silver to verify suspicious communications and protect themselves from financial fraud. We want to collaborate with financial institutions, to protect their customers, but also with law enforcement, by sharing the critical data they need to shut down criminals.”

For more information about APP fraud protection and how to stay safe online, visit Ask Silver