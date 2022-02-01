Bedford Borough Council extends Omicron grant for gyms, hairdressers and travel agents
It's for businesses which didn't receive funding under the main scheme
Following on from the new Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant, the council is also offering discretionary Omicron grant scheme.
This is for any business affected by the Omicron variant which did not receive funding under the main grant scheme.
They are in the following sectors:
Hospitality and Leisure including cafes, bars, pubs, hairdressers, bingo halls and others
Indoor facilities including businesses that normally provide group activities such as arts workshops, gyms, dance studios, escape rooms and others
Travel agents, tour operators and bridal shops
This funding is provided by the Government, with the amount of grant determined by the number of applications. It is anticipated to be around £650 per business.
Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance, said: “This discretionary grant enables us to try and fill the gaps and provide support to hospitality and leisure businesses that do not receive funding under the main Omicron grant.
"We know these have been really difficult times for local businesses and we want to provide this much-needed funding to as many eligible local businesses as we can."