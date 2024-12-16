Bedford Borough Council appoints PayByPhone to replace Phone and Pay as parking payment provider

Bedford Borough Council has appointed PayByPhone, a global leader in mobile parking payments, to replace Phone and Pay as the exclusive cashless parking payment provider from 13 December 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and visitors will enjoy the simplicity of cashless parking across 177 off- and on-street locations in Bedford.

Adam Dolphin, Managing Director UK for PayByPhone, says, “We are delighted to offer residents and visitors to this beautiful market town the secure, easy and fast option of cashless parking. It offers drivers great flexibility, enabling them to start and to extend their parking sessions in a matter of seconds through the PayByPhone app or wearable device. This means there is no need to worry about rushing back to vehicles to extend parking sessions if they want to stay longer than they had planned when going about their daily life or visiting some of the town’s attractions including the Higgins Art Gallery and Museum, the Bedford Corn Exchange or the University of Bedfordshire Theatre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses can also benefit from the introduction of PayByPhone thanks to PayByPhone Business. This convenient one-stop-shop solution allows businesses to consolidate their parking expenses into one place for greater oversight. It also alleviates drivers of the financial burden of paying for parking out of their own pocket and waiting to be reimbursed.

Motorists using PayByPhone have access to the app’s Maps and the Nearby Parking features. The Maps feature allows them to locate parking before they leave for their destination and to pin their vehicle location onto the map once they have parked.

The Nearby Parking feature instantly provides them with the closest PayByPhone parking location number. And the app is available in 14 languages, making it inclusive for anyone who visits the market town.

Drivers will also find that the PayByPhone app is about more than parking; it offers them many of their vehicle needs in one convenient app. The Fuel finder helps users find the cheapest petrol and diesel stations and EV Charge Locator and EV Payments enable users to find EV charging stations and pay for the session as well. The app’s MOT bookings system not only reminds the user of when their MOT is due but also makes managing the task easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolphin adds, “We are happy that PayByPhone will make the not only the parking experience but also general vehicle management as hassle-free as possible for residents and visitors. People have busy lives and our app simplifies things so they can get on with what matters most to them, without having to worry about parking. We encourage drivers to download the PayByPhone app now, so they can use the new service as soon as it comes into effect. Registration takes less than 30 seconds.”

For a full list of areas where PayByPhone is available, and to start using it today, download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the PayByPhone website visit www.paybyphone.co.uk.