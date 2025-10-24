Bedford Borough businesswoman wins national recognition for personal recovery life coaching work

The Best Businesswomen Awards have announced their winners for 2025 at a glittering Gala Awards ceremony held at the Daventry Court Hotel.

Businesswoman Julie New from Changes Forever ltd won Silver in the category of Best Coach at this prestigious competition which seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK. Julie helps people rebuild their lives after loss, illness or major change including Divorce and separation. Combining 20+ years of NHS experience with deep empathy she guides clients towards hope, purpose and healing. She creates safe spaces including her bereavement café in Willington Bedfordshire for lasting transformation and meaningful reconnection.

The tenacity, creativity, and resilience of female entrepreneurs truly took centre stage. Each winner, carefully selected by an expert panel of judges from hundreds of entries, has showcased exceptional innovation, strong leadership and a passion for their industry. Plus, an unwavering drive to succeed.

The Best Businesswomen Awards were created eleven years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities across a diverse range of industries. Open to all female business owners, the awards highlight the business acumen, drive and dedication of talented businesswomen who are all inspirational role models.

Debbie Gilbert, founder and organiser of the Awards, said: “Running a business is both exhilarating and challenging. These awards were established to recognise and celebrate the women who are visionary leaders, who step forward with passion and determination. Our judging process is rigorous, and earning a place among our winners is a significant achievement. Each of our winners are incredible women who have demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to excellence. They truly embody what it means to be an outstanding entrepreneur.”

Julie says: Being shortlisted and then winning the silver award was such an honour and it is my hope that the unique work I have developed over the decades continues to reach those who need it most’