Bedford-born business owner is taking her award-winning training on tour
This module introduces a revolutionary way to take your business vision and use that to begin to build a reliable and purpose driven marketing plan that will help you share your story, develop sales and stay up to date on market trends.
Powered by The Marketing Performance Framework™, this workshop is perfect for small businesses, micros and startups across a number of sectors including accounting, engineering, recruitment and manufacturing.
"The course delivered exactly what I wanted for my business: a simple but effective structure for managing and organising what we already do, and identifying what we don’t do currently but should." said Nick Howard, Managing Director at 6 Engineering, about Red Button Marketing Training’s strategic marketing courses.
Big button benefits!
- Get 6 months access to award winning technology that gives you an online way to manage tasks & stay aligned to purpose (worth £240)
- Add 2 CPD points to your portfolio
- Begin your journey with The Marketing Performance Framework™
- Only £199 + VAT for your first in-person module, then £49 + VAT each for the remaining 3 online modules (if completed within 6 months of first module)
Choose between the morning session, starting at 9.30am and ending at 11.30am, and the afternoon session which runs from 2.00pm till 4.00pm.
Grab your tickets and start your strategic marketing journey today!