Bedford-born business owner is taking her award-winning training on tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, May 30, Margaret Bradshaw will be delivering two workshops (one in the morning and one in the afternoon), each covering Module 1 of the CPD accredited course How to Create a Commercial Marketing Strategy, at Bedford Blues Rugby Club on behalf of her company Red Button Marketing Training.

This module introduces a revolutionary way to take your business vision and use that to begin to build a reliable and purpose driven marketing plan that will help you share your story, develop sales and stay up to date on market trends.

Powered by The Marketing Performance Framework™, this workshop is perfect for small businesses, micros and startups across a number of sectors including accounting, engineering, recruitment and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The course delivered exactly what I wanted for my business: a simple but effective structure for managing and organising what we already do, and identifying what we don’t do currently but should." said Nick Howard, Managing Director at 6 Engineering, about Red Button Marketing Training’s strategic marketing courses.

Headshot of Margaret Bradshaw, founder of Red Button Marketing Training

Big button benefits!

Get 6 months access to award winning technology that gives you an online way to manage tasks & stay aligned to purpose (worth £240)

Add 2 CPD points to your portfolio

Begin your journey with The Marketing Performance Framework™

Only £199 + VAT for your first in-person module, then £49 + VAT each for the remaining 3 online modules (if completed within 6 months of first module)

Choose between the morning session, starting at 9.30am and ending at 11.30am, and the afternoon session which runs from 2.00pm till 4.00pm.