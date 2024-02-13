News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bedford Body Shop to stay open for now while administrators try to save UK firm

Thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets are at risk
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT
The Body Shop in Bedford's Silver StreetThe Body Shop in Bedford's Silver Street
The Body Shop in Bedford's Silver Street

Bedford’s Body Shop in Silver Street will remain open as usual while the administrators try to save it.

As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.

However, the shops will stay open for now.

In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course." However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure "customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products."

It’s understood trading over Christmas was not as strong as the company had hoped.

Related topics:Bedford