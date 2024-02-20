Bedford Battery one of over 500 companies named for not paying minimum wage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Government has named and shamed Bedford Battery as one of over 500 companies in the country to NOT pay its staff the minimum wage.

The company – in Bedford’s Wellington Street – failed to pay £32,373.48 to 45 workers. And it wasn’t the only firm nearby either.

Bedfordshire Flower Company Limited, in Westoning, failed to pay £1,195.16 to eight workers and even Luton’s easyJet failed to pay £338,876.46 to 3,898 workers.

The businesses named above – and the other 521 companies which you can view here – have since paid back what they owe staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: “Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in. While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t – that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.”