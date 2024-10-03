Bedford-based Receptional Ltd receives £950k loan from NatWest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Digital Marketing agency Receptional has secured £950,000 loan funding from NatWest, enabling the company to secure new premises to accommodate its expanding team. The investment will support the Bedford-headquartered firm with continued growth and help them enhance their service offerings to clients.

Founded in 1999, Receptional is an award-winning digital marketing company, known for its comprehensive suite of services including SEO, PPC, digital PR, and content marketing. In 2017, the company was acquired in a management buyout by Justin Deaville and Matthew Loughlin, who have both been integral to the business for many years. Today, Receptional employs 45 staff members and has an annual turnover of around £3.5 million. Their focus is on providing unique insights that help their clients drive change and gain market share.

Justin Deaville, Managing Director of Receptional Ltd, shared his excitement about the new premises. He said, “This loan from NatWest is a significant milestone for us. The new space will provide the room we need to grow our team and continue delivering top-notch digital marketing services. We are grateful for NatWest’s support and look forward to what the future holds.”

As one of the UK’s biggest banks for small businesses, NatWest works collaboratively with customers to understand their needs and help them find solutions to support their businesses as they grow.

Ian McCormack, Relationship Manager for NatWest, said: “We are delighted to support Receptional with this funding. Justin and Matthew’s visions and dedication to innovation in digital marketing are inspiring, and it’s encouraging to see the continued growth in this sector. We’re confident that the new premises will allow the entrepreneurs to enhance their operations and continue to drive growth for their clients, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on their business journey.”

Receptional’s commitment to excellence and innovation has earned them a reputation as a leader in the digital marketing industry. With the new premises, Receptional aims to further expand its team and enhance its service capabilities, ensuring they remain at the cutting edge of digital marketing trends.

