Bedford-based Intercity joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Bedfordshire’s Intercity has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

The Intercity managed SOC delivers comprehensive 24/7/365 security protection, defending against threats with SIEM (Security Incident Event Management) and XDR (Extended Detection and Response) while ensuring identities and access remain secure.

This is achieved through robust defensive capabilities within the Microsoft Security stack, including Microsoft Sentinel for SIEM to detect and report threats in real time, alongside Microsoft Defender for XDR to contain and isolate cyber breaches.

Charlie Blakemore, Intercity’s Chief Executive Officer, explained: “Joining MISA is a great milestone for us, because it underlines the work our team is already doing every day to keep our customers safe.

“With the threat landscape evolving so quickly, and more businesses impacted daily, this has never been more important. Working together with Microsoft means we can contain and isolate potential breaches before they can spread. For our customers, that means they can focus on running their business, knowing their people, data and systems are more secure."

Maria Thomson, Director at Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, added: “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe.

“Our members, like Intercity, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all.

Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

About Intercity

Intercity is a Birmingham-based managed service provider with more than 40 years’ experience in technology.

With additional sites in Bolton, Northampton, Nuneaton, Bedfordshire and London, the company delivers national capabilities to organisations of all sizes, from global brands and public sector bodies to SMEs.

Its team of 300 staff provides services in cloud, cybersecurity, managed IT, and communications, helping businesses strengthen operations, improve efficiency, and stay secure.

For further information, please visit www.intercity.technology