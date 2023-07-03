Bedford-based HR and health and safety company wins gold at business awards

A Bedford-based HR and health and safety company took gold at this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

THSP were nominated finalists for three awards, while also being gold sponsors for the event. Having won the silver award in the Business Innovation category last year, the company went one step further this year and received first prize with its HR Plus product.

The SME Awards define the Business Innovation award as “doing something new, different, smarter or better that will make a positive difference.”

Shani, Kirsty, and Darius represented THSP at the event.

Kirsty Maynard, head of customer service and sales, also presented the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ award, after being the gold winner in that category last year.

As a result of the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Gold winner award, THSP have now been invited to the SME National Awards Final at Wembley Stadium on Friday 1st December. At the event, all regional Gold winners will compete for their respective national prizes.

Andrew Wilson, employment law director said: “We are over the moon to get this award. HR Plus has gained so much interest since it was launched; with new customers of all industries and sizes seeing the benefit of having their own HR team supporting on hand when they need it. On the flip side, these opportunities afford our growing team of HR professionals a huge variety in the work they do, the people they help and the new skills they gain.”

