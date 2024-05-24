Bedford based Fliweel.tech named a top B2B company for AI Bot Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fliweel.tech, an expert AI & Automation agency, today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for Bot Development & Robotics Process Automation services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.

Honourees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

Fliweel.tech is honoured to be recognised as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognised through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch.

We're proud to be recognised as a Bot Development & Robotics Process Automation leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

Andy Paul, Founder & CEO recently speaking at Accelerating AI in Your Business

Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of Fliweel.tech, stated: “This recognition from Clutch is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work.

"We are committed to providing innovative AI and automation solutions that empower our clients to achieve greater efficiency and success. This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the field of intelligent automation.”

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognise these companies as Clutch Global honourees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.

“Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well.

"In recognising this spring’s Clutch Global honourees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”

Fliweel.tech has also been recognised as a finalist in the SME Awards 2024, demonstrating our commitment to excellence and innovation in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

Additionally, we have established ourselves as thought leaders across local public and private schools in Bedfordshire, sharing our expertise in AI and automation. We have also played a pivotal role in educating medium to large enterprises on AI trends, having showcased our solutions at The Retail Technology Show in London Olympia.

About Fliweel.Tech

Fliweel.tech is a leading provider of AI and automation solutions, specialising in intelligent bot development and robotic process automation.